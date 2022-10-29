Senior Moment: Eagle Scout Project Enhances Intergenerational Garden Paths

The Intergenerational Garden at the Chelsea Senior Center is dormant now. But next Spring, people of all ages will be able to enjoy the new pathways created by Chelsea High School senior Patrick Joyce and his team.

One goal of the Chelsea Senior Center is to provide spaces and activities for multiple generations to enjoy each other’s company. The Trinh Pifer Intergenerational Garden is a prime example of this.

One goal of Patrick’s is to become an Eagle Scout. Each Boy Scout aspiring to Eagle must create and execute a project of value to his community. Patrick asked Center director Bill O’Reilly for an idea. Improving the dirt walkways at the garden had been on the Center agenda for a couple of years, so Bill suggested that.

An upcoming Boy Scout excursion to the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico had appealed to Patrick’s love of nature. So did the garden idea. First, Patrick’s project to improve the garden pathways was approved by the Eagle Scout Board of Review. Then he planned how the project would go. Next, he had to take that trip to Philmont.

Finally, in August, he led several volunteers (including his parents and sister) in enhancing and creating paths in the garden. They removed weeds, grass and debris along the pathways, then laid down weed blocker, and covered that with crushed asphalt so that it is safe and easy to walk on.

Before the snow flies, visit the Intergenerational Garden on the West side of the center, to admire Patrick’s work. And come next Spring, stop by to volunteer, or just to walk on the paths and enjoy the garden.

Photos courtesy of Chelsea Senior Center