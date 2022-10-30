Chelsea’s Season Ends in Loss to Charlotte

A late fourth-quarter rally ended the Chelsea football season Friday night as the Bulldogs fell to Charlotte 27-15.

The loss was the first opening-round loss for the Bulldogs since 2014 and the first time the Bulldogs have not reached the state semifinal since 2017.

The Bulldogs took to the road Friday to face the 8-1 Orioles and neither team could find the endzone in the opening quarter.

Charlotte opened the scoring with a TD pass and 2-point conversion with eight minutes left in the second and that would be 8-0 at the break.

Jason Skoczylas returned the opening kickoff to the Charlotte five and moments later Tyson Hill scored from five yards out. A penalty on the extra-point attempt moved the ball closer and Chelsea decided to go for two and converted to tie the game at 8-8.

Chelsea recovered a fumble on the next Oriole drive and Lucas Dawson ran it in from 7-yards out for a 15-8 Chelsea lead.

The Orioles answered by driving down the field and punching it in, but the two-point conversion failed and the Bulldogs led 15-14 with 7:30 left in the third.

The score remained 15-14 heading to the fourth and Charlotte threatened, but Hayden Westcott intercepted a pass in the endzone to keep the Bulldogs with the one-point lead.

Chelsea was forced to punt, and Charlotte moved down the field and retook the lead 20-15 with three minutes left.

After a fumbled kickoff the Bulldogs started deep in their own territory at the six. Moments later the Bulldogs fumbled, and the Orioles scooped and scored to push the lead to 27-15 with 2:35 left and end the Bulldog’s season.

Chelsea finished the season with a 5-5 overall record after dropping its last four games.