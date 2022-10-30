Chelsea Volleyball Sweeps Waverly

The Chelsea volleyball team came up with a big three-game sweep of Lansing Waverly Thursday night in preparation for this week’s D2 districts at Pinckney.

The Bulldogs took down Waverly 25-14, 25-25, 25-16 for the sweep.

Maggie McKale had a big night for the Bulldog with six kills, six aces, four digs, and one block.

Kayla Munson chipped in with seven kills and four digs, while Jenna Ouellette had 11 digs, six aces, and one kill.

Sasha French had seven kills and one dig, Adrija Skiotys three kills and one block, and Cecilia Henrickson four assists. Caitlin White dished out 23 assists for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs open district play in Pinckney Tuesday night at 7:00 against Hillsdale.