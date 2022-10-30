Chelsea Boys XC Claim Regional Crown, Girls Third

The Chelsea boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are both headed to MIS Saturday after qualifying at the D2 Regional in Milan.

The boys came away with another Regional title and the girls finished third and will be in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs clipped Dearborn Divine Child and Adrian for the top spot. Chelsea finished with 49 points, while DDC had 55 and the Maples 57.

Connell Alford improved on his school record, coming home first with a time of 14:53.05. He heads into the finals with the fastest time in D2 this season.

The Chelsea boys claimed another Regional crown. Photo provided by Chelsea distance twitter

Bram Hartsuff ran a PR of 15:51.7 and finished 7th, while Zebedee Swager finished 10th in 16:06.7.

Nick Spruce finished 14th with a PR of 16:20.54, Leo Swager 17th in 16:23.9, Jackson Dell 20th in 16:35.5, and Karl Swager 64th in 18:30.4.

The girls beat out Divine Child by seven points to take the third spot and qualified for the finals.

Natalia DeMea led the Bulldogs with a 9th-place finish in 19:28.6.

The Chelsea girls finished third and qualified for the D2 finals at MIS. Photo provided by Chelsea distance twitter

Sam Bieber was 17th in 19:58.2 and Trilian Krug 21st in 20:19.23. Lauren Thompson was 25th in 20:31.4 and Seren Angus 30th in 20:36.3. Julia Kause was 36th in 20:52.3, and Brooke Matusik 48th in 21:28.92.

The boys will run and 1:30 Saturday and the girls 2:50 at MIS.