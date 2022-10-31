Spooky Stories, Part 2 of 4
By Michelle Colby, STN Reporter
Read this article to the tune of The House of the Rising Sun, by The Animals. I am unable to disclose the location without the permission of the business, which I have visited often only to find that nobody is there... Except maybe that ghost. Article was printed in Issue 41, 10/12/22
There is a house in Dexter, Michigan
That has a Rising Sun
And it used to house a loving family
But now it’s owned by a business
Mother was afraid of the basement
And, so were the daughters
The father slept soundly and so did the son
And they enjoyed their man cave.
Now father wanted to buy a washer ’n’ dryer
But Mother preferred to drive to Ann Arbor
Religion spurred the belief that ghosts were a sin
But how do you explain the Holy Ghost?
It was awful and oppressing
Like something was right behind you
It chased the girls up those stairs
but the rest of the house was completely fine
In fact, it was quite friendly! I have found that I have goosebumps,
Imagine you’re awake and watching TV
Your parents are sleeping only 10 feet away
When you hear those heavy, forboding, footsteps!
Thou shalt not ask about your experiences
For it would be considered a sin
But that didn’t stop Jen from checking those locks
That kept the good from the bad.
Will we ever learn who lived there before?
But it’s lucky the current business
They close before dark and may never know
The heavy footsteps that climb those stairs.
Mwah-hah-hah-hah-hah-hah-haaaa