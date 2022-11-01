WCC to honor veterans during annual ceremony

From WCC

America’s heroes will receive special thanks at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) during its annual Veterans Day celebration Friday, November 11.

The public is invited to the 7 a.m. flag-raising in front of the Student Center building at the main entrance of campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, as well as to the 10:30 a.m. ceremony on the second floor of the Student Center near the Wadhams Veterans Center.

Nearly 500 veteran students are enrolled at WCC, and the college offers comprehensive support services to veterans and their families.

WCC supports an active Student Veterans of America Club on campus, led by president Rebekah Spencer of Ann Arbor. Spencer, who served in the United States Army and Army National Guard, will speak during the ceremony.

“The college and this state have incredible programs to make sure veterans don’t fall through the cracks when it comes to their educational goals,” said Spencer, who is pursuing an Associate in Liberal Arts degree. “The message I want people to understand is that it’s imperative for veterans to know they can make a comeback from a traumatic experience on deployments and it not come between them and their educational goals.”

Current students who are veterans of the U.S. military branches will lead the sunrise flag-raising and speak at the ceremony.

The Wadhams Veterans Center was again this year named by the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency as a Gold-level veteran-friendly school and is recognized by the Veterans Administration for following the Principles of Excellence guidelines for educational institutions receiving federal funding.

In addition, WCC became a Michigan Connector school by partnering with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to bring the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families to communities across Michigan.

