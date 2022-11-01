CPD Weekly Report 11-01-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-3603

Location: 200 block of Silver Maples Dr.

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 9:32 am

INFORMATION: While at the station, the Investigator was forwarded a fraud complaint that had previously been reported to Adult Protective Services. The Investigator made contact with the victim via phone, and they related that they had been the victim of fraud however, the matter had been reported to their financial institution, and the money had been returned to their account. The fraud took place when the victim reportedly sent a sum of money using Zelle to the suspect, and the transaction was determined to be fraudulent and under false pretenses. The victim was advised that they should place a fraud alert on their credit and monitor it to ensure no further fraudulent transactions or accounts are opened.

*****

Incident #: 22-3612

Location: 700 block W. Industrial Dr.

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 5:20 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Industrial Dr. for the report of a civil standby. The complainant stated that he had taken payment over the phone for some appliances and suspected that the payment information was stolen or fraudulent. The complainant stated that he planned to ask the subject who arrived to pick up the items to present the credit card to prove he was the legitimate card holder. Upon arrival at the area, a U-Haul truck pulled into the area where the transaction was supposed to take place but promptly turned around and left the area. The officer followed the U-Haul and performed a traffic stop. The officer made contact with the driver and inquired if he had come to the area to pick up some appliances. The driver stated that he had become lost and was in the area to help his girlfriend move. When asked where the driver was trying to get to, he could not provide a valid address for his girlfriend’s residence. The driver was released from the scene, and the case remains open pending further follow-up and potential submission to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.