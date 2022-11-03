Stories of Service: An Evening with Veterans, Nov. 9

Date: Wednesday, November 9th Time: 7:00 PM ET Location: Michigan Theater, UM Campus In honor of Veterans Day, please join us for an engaging night of riveting stories, told by some of our very own Michigan Veterans. Free to the public.

See our full list of storytellers. Examples include:

John J. H. "Joe" Schwarz, is an American physician and independent politician from Michigan, who was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2004.

Hosted by ten-time Moth Story Slam Champion, and winner of the 2016 National Storytelling Festival Story Slam, Dr. Ray Christian.

