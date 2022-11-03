Education Foundation Rivalry Match Raises Over $97,800

Throughout October, the Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and The Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) joined forces to raise money for educational grants in both communities. The friendly "Rivalry Match" culminated at the October 21 Dexter vs. Chelsea football game at Jerry Niehaus Field in Chelsea. The match was close, but CEF won the title this year, raising $50,072 to EFD’s $47,670. It is noteworthy that this year’s campaign raised $52,000 more than in 2021 when the two foundations raised $45,000.

“We are so thankful to our Dexter community and all that have stepped up to support EFD this year. The best part about the Rivalry Match collaboration is that the students are the true winners. This fundraiser will help fund school district programs that will make an impact in every school," said Mike Cipolla, EFD President.

Collaboration between the foundations seemed natural since they share similar missions to enhance students' educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of their districts. CEF also provides scholarships to district graduates.

"We thought it would be a great benefit to both our foundations and a fun way to help our individual communities," said Amy Forehand, CEF President. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity from both communities, and appreciate the impact these donations will have toward future educational grants!”

Since 1999, Chelsea Education Foundation has impacted over 50,000 students through efforts and activities in the Chelsea School District. Over 1.1million dollars have been donated to fund programs like #whyyoumatter, CHS Link Crew, 6th-grade camp, 5th-grade ukuleles, classroom leveled books, preschool water tables, and scholarships to students showcasing outstanding performance.

Since 1985, the Educational Foundation of Dexter has awarded over 1 million in teacher/district grants that support students from Pre-K to 12th Grade in the Dexter Community Schools. Previously funded grants include Digital Cameras for DHS Art Dept., Drones for Mill Creek Flight Class, Horse Therapy for Mill Creek Students with Special Needs, Periodicals for Wylie Library, Emergent Reader Books for Anchor and Beacon Reading Specialist, and “Dread Strong” Summer Camp.

The education foundations also serve as links between school, business and the community. Community partners have helped support the fundraiser as event sponsorships and include Chelsea sponsors John & Donna Daniels, SBK Orthodontics, Chelsea State Bank, American 1 Credit Union, Chelsea Lumber, Hardwood Solutions, and Esquire Interiors; Dexter sponsors SBK Orthodontics, A. Finch, CPA, Hackney Ace Hardware, Pearl Planning, LaFontaine of Dexter, Palmer Insurance, and Dexter Orthodontics.

The Education Foundations continue to fundraise throughout the year, to learn more, visit their websites: www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org or www.efdexter.org.