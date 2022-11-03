Hamburg Township Historical Society to Host 2022 Online Auction Nov. 11-18

To raise funds for its museum’s operating expenses in 2023, the Hamburg Township Historical Society is planning an online auction, set for November 11-18, 2022. “We’ll be working with Bidding for Good again on this effort,” notes museum administrator Patricia Majher, “hoping to repeat the success we had last year.”

The process began with the society’s board members soliciting businesses in the Hamburg/Brighton/Pinckney area for donated products and services. The gathered items ended up ranging in price from a $15 gift card to Mimi’s Diner to a private wine-tasting party for 8 valued at $450. Said Majher, “That’s a price range almost anyone can afford to bid on.”

Among the most coveted items are a “cookie crawl” of Brighton bakeries, a Chain of Lakes boat tour, and a Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge package.

If you want to preview the auction items, visit www.biddingforgood.com/hmm. “If people don’t find anything they’re interested in,” Majher says, “we hope they’ll contribute by making an online donation.“

The auction will officially open at 12:01 am on Friday, November 11 and conclude at 10 pm on Friday, November 18.

Sponsors of the auction include Bank of Ann Arbor, Bennett’s Beavers, CEI Michigan LLC, and Flexible Metal Inc.

For more information, contact Patricia Majher at 734-320-9367 or email hamburgmuseummichigan@outlook.com.

P.O. Box 272/7225 Stone Street, Hamburg, MI 48139 ● www.hamburgmuseum.org ● 810-986-0190