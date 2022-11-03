Prospective students invited to ‘Explore’ WCC’s campus Nov 15

From WCC

Prospective Washtenaw Community College (WCC) students are invited to explore the campus and meet with representatives from academic departments, registration, advising and more at the fall Campus Explore on Tuesday, November 15.

The Campus Explore event is designed as a one-stop shop for answering many questions related to enrollment and will allow prospective students to check off much on their to-do lists.

The event will be from 6-8:30 pm. Tuesday, November 15, on the second floor of the Student Center building at WCC, 4800 E. Huron River Drive.

Prospective students will be able to submit an application, meet experts from one of the college’s five academic divisions, tour campus and interact directly with representatives from advising, adult transitions, career services, financial aid and student activities.

A representative from the Michigan Department of Economic and Labor Opportunity will also be available to help students learn more about the Michigan Reconnect scholarship program. WCC tuition rates are among the lowest in the state, with in-district tuition currently $95 per credit hour.

This fall Campus Explore is tailored to working adults and recent high school graduates. WCC will host a second Campus Explore event in the spring on the final day of WCC’s annual STEAM Week.

“For this event, we really want to show prospective students the varied ways we can help them with education and training no matter where they are in their professional lives,” said Stephen Bloomfield, manager for recruitment and outreach at WCC.

“Starting a new endeavor in life can come with a lot of worries and concerns and finding people to lend a helping hand can be challenging,” Bloomfield said. “This is such a convenient and straightforward way to come to campus, meet with experts, leave with your questions answered and on a path to reaching your goals.”

If You Go

WHAT: Fall Campus Explore

TIME: 6-8:30 p.m.

DAY: Tuesday, November 15

WHERE: Washtenaw Community College, Student Center building, 2nd floor

REGISTER: https://www.wccnet.edu/announcements/campus-explore.php