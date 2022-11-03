Ballet Chelsea Presents 25th Nutcracker Performance

This year Ballet Chelsea is celebrating its 25th anniversary production of Wendi DuBois' The Nutcracker. They will be once again joining the Jackson Symphony Orchestra for a fifth year of collaboration to bring the gift of music and movement to their communities—expect a spectacular event! To celebrate this 25 year milestone, there will be a total of four performances from December 9-11, 2022 at Jackson College’s Potter Center.

Both Ballet Chelsea and Jackson Symphony Orchestra are thrilled that the magic of The Nutcracker will return to the stage. Drawing on the talents of Wendi DuBois, Artistic Director of Ballet Chelsea, and Matthew Aubin, Music Director of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, audiences will be swept away by an enchanting holiday performance with sparkling choreography, rich sets, and Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.

This year’s production is not only a celebration of music and dance, it is also a celebration of DuBois, her choreographic talent, and commitment to foster arts education in her community. DuBois brings a passion for dance that is tireless and contagious. Her commitment to ballet, which began at the Virginia School of Ballet and led her to a professional career at Dayton Ballet, has been unwavering. DuBois’ career in dance instruction spans more than 30 years and includes the University of Michigan School of Music, Theater, and Dance and Eastern Michigan University. She has taught at numerous studios in Southeastern Michigan and her tenure at Ballet Chelsea has spanned 25 years. This 25-year commitment to teaching dance in Chelsea has been influential and a gift!

The Nutcracker is a full-length narrated production that combines the beauty of ballet, the excitement of live music, and the joy of a classic holiday story. Follow Marie and her Nutcracker Prince to the wondrous Land of Sweets, where a fantastic cast of characters awaits. Meet the Snow Queen and King, Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier, and some mischievous mice. This is a spectacular holiday event for the entire family!

In addition to the four scheduled performances of The Nutcracker, Ballet Chelsea is excited to welcome you to celebrate the return of the beloved Sugar Plum Tea on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 & 11, 2022, at 12:30pm before each of the 2pm shows. Join special guests from the land of the sweets for an afternoon of enchanted holiday fun!

Performances are December 9 at 7 pm, Dec 10 at 2 pm & 7 pm and December 11th at 2pm at the George E. Potter Center, 2111 Emmons Rd., Jackson, Michigan. Tickets range in price from $15 – $30 and are available online at balletchelsea.org or jacksonsymphony.org.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Ballet Chelsea’s mission is to build strong individuals through high caliber training and performance excellence while giving back to the community that supports us through arts education and outreach.

The mission of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra Community Music School is to provide music education of the highest quality to persons of all ages in Jackson and the surrounding communities.