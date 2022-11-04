Deer Hunters Can Donate Game to Fight Food Insecurity

Deer hunters can help fight food insecurity in their communities.

Those who bag a deer this season can once again donate it to Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger (MSAH), an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that partners with the DNR to help connect donors, wild game processors and charities like food banks, pantries and shelters that help feed those in need.

Since 1991, MSAH has been working to help connect donors, wild game processors and charities that feed individuals and families in need. An all-volunteer organization with no paid staff members, MSAH is operated entirely by sportsmen and women concerned about making a positive difference in their communities. Together, they have assembled a network of processors and charities to help channel wild game donations into the hands of those in need.

Hunters can either leave the whole deer or donate a portion of the deer. A list of participating processors can be obtained by calling the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger hotline at 586-552-6517 or visit SportsmenAgainstHunger.org.

Hunters and non-hunters can also make a monetary donation to support venison processing when they buy a hunting license.

From its website, since its inception, MSAH has provided 1,038,207 lbs of ground venison that has helped feed 4,152,828 adults and children in Michigan.

Image from MSAH website