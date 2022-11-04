Coming Saline Craft Show is Among Nation’s Best

One of the best craft shows in the U.S. is upon us and taking place in our own backyard.

The Saline Craft Show is ranked #43 among the nation’s top shows, up from a previous ranking of #67.

In a press release, sponsors of the rankings explained, “Sunshine Artist’s 200 Best focuses solely on artist show revenue, because that is the most objective indicator of a show’s future success. Subjective attributes, such as artist treatment, amenities, attendance levels, management, and overall quality, can impact sales but are harder to gauge and therefore have no direct bearing on the rankings.”

The group, Saline Craft Shows, organized the fall craft show on Nov 12, 2022, 8-3:30 pm, in Saline Middle School, 7190 N Maple Rd, Saline. Admission is $5. Ages 10 and under are free.

Saline Craft Shows explains that the jury process is one element that helps set their event apart from others.

“The Saline Craft Show is a juried craft show to ensure show visitors and shoppers of receiving the highest quality, one-of-a-kind and limited edition work. The jurying process is conducted by a panel of committee members. Each crafter is required to submit photos, which are anonymously viewed by the jury. Entries are judged on the quality of workmanship, creativity and originality. This process assures the standard of excellence that the Saline Craft Show brings to our area year after year.”

Whatever formula Saline Craft Shows employ works. The first Saline Craft Show was held in 1987. The event had 66 craft booths, and about 900 shoppers showed up. In the world of craft shows, those are pretty good numbers. But the event continued to grow and has been well-managed into 250 booths and 10,000 attendees. Funds raised by the event go back into the community, supporting numerous Saline High School teams and clubs and various community-based youth programs.

So, as the gift-giving holidays approach if you’re looking for something unique and full of character, something memorable, clear your calendar for a visit to the Saline Craft Show on Nov 8.

