Sylvan Township begins the process to update its master plan

Sylvan Township has begun the process of updating its Master Plan, which is a guiding document designed to help communities create a vision of what they want to look like in the future.

According to the Michigan Chapter of the American Planning Association, “Master Plans help guide communities in their decisions on land use development and preservation.”

At the Nov. 1 Sylvan Township board meeting, the board of trustees was given an update on the master plan’s revision. The plan was last updated in 2017.

The Sun Times News connected with township board trustee Sandie Schulze about this matter. The planning commission helps to lead the updating process.

The tasks going forward include:

The Planning Commission will hire a planner to help with the update, which they did in 2017.

They will look at different areas in the township, including Pierce Road, and also looking at adding in language or narratives for things such as the Open Space Preservation Ordinance while potentially creating a “Lake District.”

The planning commission is also looking to the township board for some direction with things such as any additional concerns they would like addressed in the Master Plan. One thing noted at the Nov. 1 meeting was the township board requested the planning commission to add an ordinance for residential and utility solar.

This type of update can be long process, but ultimately the plan will go before the township board and public for review.