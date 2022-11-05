Where Twitter Ranks in Social Media Use

Just how big is Twitter, really?

Twitter has been in the news a lot in recent months. Judging by the volume of articles gushing forth about its possible takeover, proposed offer, rescinded offer, accepted offer, finalized deal, and new ownership, it could easily give the impression Twitter is rivaling Facebook as the world’s most used social media app.

But where does Twitter actually rank among social media apps? The answer may surprise you.

Statistica listed the most popular social networks worldwide as of January 2022, ranked by number of monthly active users.

1. Facebook, 2.9 billion.

2. YouTube, 2.6 billion.

3. WhatsApp, 2 billion.

WhatsApp, is an internationally available freeware, cross-platform centralized instant messaging and voice-over-IP service owned by American company Meta Platforms.

4. Instagram, 1.5 billion.

5. Weixin/WeChat, 1.3 billion.

WeChat is a Chinese instant messaging, social media, and mobile payment app developed by Tencent. First released in 2011, it became the world's largest standalone mobile app in 2018, with over 1 billion monthly active users.

6. TikTok, 1 billion.

TikTok is a short-form video hosting service owned by Chinese company ByteDance. It hosts a variety of short-form user videos, from genres like pranks, stunts, tricks, jokes, dance, and entertainment with durations from 15 seconds to ten minutes.

7. Facebook Messenger, 988 million.

8. Douyin, 600 million.

Douyin is the TikTok app used in China.

9. QQ, 574 million.

Q, is an instant messaging software service and web portal developed by the Chinese tech giant Tencent. QQ offers services that provide online social games, music, shopping, microblogging, movies, and group and voice chat software.

10. Sina Weibo, 573 million.

Sina Weibo is a Chinese microblogging website. Launched by Sina Corporation on 14 August 2009, it is one of the biggest social media platforms in China.

11. Kuaishou, 573 million.

Kuaishou is a user short video-sharing mobile app, a social network, and video special effects editor, based in Haidian District, developed in 2011 by Beijing Kuaishou Technology.

12. Snapchat, 557 million.

Snapchat is an American multimedia instant messaging app and service developed by Snap Inc., originally Snapchat Inc. One of the principal features of Snapchat is that pictures and messages are usually only available for a short time before they become inaccessible to their recipients.

13. Telegram, 550 million.

Telegram is a globally accessible encrypted, freemium, cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging service. The service also provides optional end-to-end encrypted chats and video calling, VoIP, file sharing and several other features.

14. Pinterest, 444 million.

15. Twitter, 436 million.

16. Reddit, 430 million.

Reddit is an American social news aggregation, content rating, and discussion website. Registered users submit content to the site such as links, text posts, images, and videos, which are then voted up or down by other members.

17 Quora, 300 million.

Quora is a social question-and-answer website based in Mountain View, California. Users can collaborate by editing questions and commenting on answers that have been submitted by other users.

