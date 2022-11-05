Chelsea Girls’ Swim and Dive Makes It Back-to-Back SEC White Titles

Photo from Chelsea Swim and Dive Twitter

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team needed a first-place finish at this weekend’s SEC White Finals to clinch at least a share of the league title for the second straight year and the Bulldogs did just that after winning the White finals at Jackson Saturday.

Adrian entered the meet on top of the White with a 5-0 record with the Bulldogs sitting at 4-1 and Chelsea beat out the Maples for the top spot for a share of the title between the two teams.

The Bulldogs had the depth that the other teams in the conference did not have and it showed Saturday.

Chelsea did not win any of the events but had multiple All-SEC finishes in every event to pull out the win with 581 points. Adrian was second with 485 and Jackson third with 441.

Second-place finishes went to Riley Monahan in the 200 free and 500 free, and was part of two relays that finished second. She was part of the 200 free relay along with Tallulah Gorby, Keygan Monahan, and Paiton Doyle, and part of the 400 free relay team with Doyle, Sydney Barston, and Gorby.

Doyle was also second in the 50 free and 100 free races.

Groby finished third in diving and K. Monahan was third in the 200 IM.

The 200 medley relay team of K Monahan, Gabriella Burgess, Hayley Hopkins, and Barston was fourth, while Remi Kin in the 100 fly, K. Monahan 100 back, Barston 100 free, and Sofia DeMea the 500 free also earned fourth-place finishes.

Hopkins was fifth in the 200 free and 100 free, Gorby fifth in the 50 free, Clara Johnson fifth in the 100 fly, and DeMea fifth in the 100 back.

Sixth-place finishes went to Amelia Christie 200 IM, Lily Paddock diving, Kierra Crawley 500 free, and Burgess the 100 breast.

Remi Kin was seventh in the 200 free, Burgess seventh in the 100 free, Emma Zachrich seventh in the 100 back, and Christie seventh in the 100 breast.

Eighth-place finishes went to Zachrich in the 200 free, Barston 200 IM, Crawley 50 free, Fiona Stoker 100 fly, Lily Snyder 100 breast and 500 free, and Gabby Rudolph the 100 back.

The Bulldogs will compete in the D3 State Finals in Holland November 18-19.