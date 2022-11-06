Chelsea Girls’ Cross Country 18th at D2 State Finals

The Chelsea girls' cross country team once again “overachieved” with a strong showing at the D2 state finals at MIS Saturday.

The Bulldogs were projected to finish outside the top 20 at the Finals but a strong showing gave Chelsea an 18th-place finish at the race.

Chelsea finished with 422 points in the race won by Otsego with 87.

Natalia DeMea finished off a stellar sophomore season with a 48th-place finish in 19:43.46 to lead Chelsea. The finish was over a minute fast than her time at the 2021 finals.

Senior Brooke Matusik saved her best for last with a 130th-place finish with a time of 20:51.53. The finish was 1:42 better than last season and she finished 104 spots higher than the 2021 finals.

Lauren Thompson was 138th in 20:56.10 and Seren Angus 151st in 21:07.18.

Freshman Sam Bieber came home 164th in her first state finals with a time of 21:21.24, while Trilian Krug was 177th

in 21:37.42, and senior Julia Kause 203rd in 21:58.98.

Photos by Mike Williamson