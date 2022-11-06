Chelsea Volleyball Season Ends in District Semifinals

The Chelsea volleyball team saw its season end in the district semifinals last week, falling to Adrian in straight sets 25-7. 25-23, 25-18.

It was the third time the Bulldogs had fallen to Adrian this season.

Chelsea reached the semifinals after rallying to take down Hillsdale in an exciting five-set match earlier in the week.

The Bulldogs took the first set 25-22 with Jenna Ouellette finishing the set of with a kill.

Hillsdale bounced back to take the next two sets 25-21 and 25-20 to take a 2-1 lead, setting up the big rally by the Bulldogs.

Chelsea battled back to take the 4th set 25-11 with a block by Kayla Munson ending it to send it to a deciding fifth set.

The Bulldogs would complete the comeback with a kill by Maggie McKale to take the deciding fifth set 15-6.

Photos by Dawn McCann