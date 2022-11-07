Saline Rotary Completes a Triple Crown of Community Projects

A visit to downtown Saline might leave you feeling a little more patriotic these days.

The Rotary Club of Saline recently completed its third community project, one each year over the past three years. In partnership with the American Legion, Post 322 of Saline, funds were raised to replace the 150 American flags on Michigan Ave and Ann Arbor St. The flags are displayed annually around Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.

The former flags had completed a 20-year tour of duty. The worn-out national emblems have been retired. The new American flags are now flying in honor of Veteran’s Day. In addition to the Rotary Club and American Legion, the project was supported by Boy Scout Troop 416, Cub Scout Packs 416 and 3461, Junga’s Ace Hardware, and Chelsea Lumber of Saline.

The other two projects in Saline Rotary’s triple crown of community endeavors include the construction of a pavilion at Henne Field two years ago. The 24 x 30-foot structure was an immediate hit with Saline residents. Last year, Rotary donated 30 iPads to Mill Pond Manor residents. Residents are becoming better connected to family and friends, not to mention the world beyond. The increased internet access was a vital relief in the waning days of the pandemic when we were all suffering the effects of long-standing safety precaution isolation.

Funding for these projects came from private donations, the American Legion, and Rotary grants.

Founded in 1905, Rotary International is a non-political and non-religious organization that brings together business and professional leaders to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding.

Local chapters such as Saline Rotary put that vision into action following the organization’s motto of “Service Above Self.”

Photo courtesy of Saline Rotary