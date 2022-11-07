New Technology Will Help Chelsea Police Return Reunite Lost Pets to Their Owners

From Chelsea PD

The Chelsea Police Department (CPD) has a Universal Microchip Scanner, as well as slip leads for each police car, thanks to a generous donation from Jeremy Montange, owner and operator of the Chelsea Academy of Dog Obedience.

Sgt. Rich Kinsey said Montange’s late October donation will help police more efficiently manage stray pets, especially outside of normal business hours.

“More than two-thirds of life happens after business hours,” said Kinsey. But the police department is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Most animal issues occur when veterinary clinics are closed, he said.

Previously, police officers had two options when animals were captured after clinic business hours. Animals could be taken directly to the Humane Society of Huron Valley or kept at the police station—which is not designed to house stray animals— and wait for a clinic to open. Then an officer would take the animal to the clinic to be checked for a microchip.

The new scanner will assist CPD in identifying the owners of stray animals who have been microchipped when veterinary clinics are not open. Kinsey hopes owners will be quickly reunited with their pets.

CPD and the Chelsea Academy of Dog Obedience remind pet owners to license their dogs, keep their rabies vaccinations up to date and attach these tags to the dogs’ collars. More importantly, the dog’s name and pet owner’s phone number are especially handy to assist police to promptly return lost pets.

For those instances where a dog has slipped its collar, the new slip leads and chip reader donated by the Chelsea Academy of Dog Obedience will assist Chelsea officers in identifying and returning microchipped pets to their owners.

The Chelsea Academy of Dog Obedience is a dog obedience school operating in and around the Chelsea Area and can be contacted at 734-649-4652.