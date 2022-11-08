Guys on Ice- an ice fishing musical comedy opens Friday

Life, love and the one that got away highlight this musical comedy about Lloyd and Marvin, two ice-fishing buddies from Northern Wisconsin who share a mutual love of good bait, cold beer and the Green Bay Packers. Marvin, who's sweet on the checkout girl at the Pick 'n' Save, is nervously awaiting his opportunity to star in a cable TV fishing show. Lloyd ponders a rocky marriage, aggravated by his desire to spend his wedding anniversary at Lambeau Field. They both battle Ernie the Mooch and break out in songs like "Ode to a Snowmobile Suit" and "Fish Is Da Miracle Food" in a goofy show full of belly laughs. Great show to enjoy with friends and family.

Starring: John DeMerell, Sean Heslip, and Ian Campbell

Performance dates: NOV. 11 – 20, 2022

Nov. 11 & 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 & 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13 & 20 at 3:00 p.m.

All seats are reserved at https://www.awildetheatre.com.

Tickets are $35 (plus $2 convenience fee). Unsold tickets will also be available at the door.

Performances held at: 111 S. West Street, Brighton, MI 48116 (behind Jameson's Irish Pub).

Directed by Lynn Wilde, Music Directed by Daniel Bachelis and Choreographer, Ginny Durow.

For more information about AWT or to purchase tickets go to: awildetheatre.com.

For groups of 10+ call for a discount on tickets. 810 923-7705.

If you would like to support AWT?

Make a donation

Share this email with friends and family

Like and Share a Facebook posting

Write a positive review

and my #1 answer: Purchase a ticket and see this wonderful show!

About the theatre:

Opening in 2019, A Wilde Theatre is in beautiful downtown Brighton Michigan, and it continues to provide a great theatre experience in a warm, intimate environment for theatregoers. It also provides a creative home for non-equity actors to get professional, hands-on theatre experience for their resumes. The theatre produces five (5) major productions each year from classic plays to small cast musicals, comedies and dramas in a space that is always changing (proscenium, cabaret, theatre in the round seating). All season shows will entertain, inspire, and encourage laughter and will run 2–4 weeks with performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays. During a performance, the intimate theater space holds 70 seats, and all seats are reserved. AWT is looking or sponsors and advertisers that would love to support the "Arts" in Brighton. Call Lynn Wilde for more information 810 923-7705