Chelsea, Dexter, Saline Election Results for Nov 8, 2022

While the Washtenaw County Clerk's Office continues to tally the votes. Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline precincts are all accounted for. Here are the unofficial results.

Chelsea Schools Board Member Full Term - includes Jackson Co votes Michelle Craig 5022 19.79%% Glenn Fox 5142 20.26% Thomas E. Golding 3610 14.23% Ross Greenstein 3313 13.06% Kate Henson 5025 19.80% Julianne Mallie 3237 12.76% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 28 0.11% Chelsea Schools Board Member Partial Term - includes Jackson Co votes Scott Moore 5349 61.57% John Piatt 3319 38.21% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 14 0.16% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 5 0.06% Dexter Community Schools Board Member - Includes Livingston Co votes Daniel Alabre 6714 32.34% Christy Vander Haagen 4071 19.61% Rhonda M. Haines 3529 17.00% Melanie Klark Szawara 6407 30.87% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 37 0.18% Saline Area Schools Board Member Full Term Timothy Austin 6727 25.47% Kristin Hoffman-Peavler 5818 22.02% Michael McVey 6557 24.82% Sharene Rumohr 5248 19.87% Laurie Saims 2034 7.70% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 32 0.12% Saline Area Schools Board Member Partial Term Lauren Gold 7319 52.90% Amy Sontag 6494 46.94% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 22 0.16% Dexter City Mayor Shawn W. Keough 1525 63.91% Zach Michels 856 35.88% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 5 0.21% Dexter City Council Sanam Arab 1275 45.70% Joseph R. Semifero 1198 42.94% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 317 11.36% Saline City Mayor Brian D. Marl 3244 94.33% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 195 5.67% Saline City Council Robert Cameron 1902 18.52% Brian Cassise 1361 13.25% Janet Dillon 2474 24.08% Dean Benjamin Girbach 2337 22.75% Nicole Rice 2162 21.05% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 36 0.35% Dexter Twp Trustee Partial Term Lonnie Scott 2144 53.04% Tara Guenther 1894 46.86% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 4 0.10% Scio Twp Trustee Partial Term Jillian Michele Kerry 7642 76.78% Gary S. Greiner 2289 23.00% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 22 0.22% Sharon Twp Clerk Partial Term Michelle Mrocko 549 99.28% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 4 0.72% Sylvan Twp Supervisor Partial Term Kathleen Kennedy 1226 59.69% Scott E. Cooper 827 40.26% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 1 0.05% Sylvan Twp Clerk Partial Term Amanda N. Nimke 1304 64.08% Trenda Eversole 730 35.87% Rejected write-ins 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 1 0.05% Dexter City Charter Proposal Yes 1808 74.65% No 614 25.35% Dexter City Public Safety Proposal Yes 1525 60.73% No 986 39.27% Dexter Library Proposal - Washtenaw Results Only Yes 8813 70.21% No 3739 29.79% Saline City Proposal Yes 3176 63.24% No 1846 36.76% Dexter Twp Farmland Proposal Yes 2573 62.91% No 1517 37.09% Scio Twp Farmland Proposal Yes 6659 67.96% No 3139 32.04% Sharon Twp Fire Proposal Yes 866 78.02% No 244 21.98% Saline Schools Bonding Proposal Yes 9000 55.34% No 7262 44.66%