Chelsea District Library Announces Open At-Large Board Position

From Lori Coryell, Director, CDL

Chelsea District Library is accepting applications to fill a one-year at-large board position.

Candidates must live within CDL’s service district and commit to monthly board meetings, bi-monthly committee meetings, and up to two annual board retreats. In this position, you will oversee the library’s annual budget and policies governing the library.

Board members are responsible for the hiring and supervision of the library director, and act as a liaison between the community and the library. The ideal board member understands the necessity and value of public libraries and their ability to transform lives in small and large ways. Desired qualifications include knowledge of budgeting, financial reports, and labor laws, as well as a desire to meet and serve the public. Library board members receive $30 per full board meeting.

Interested candidates can submit a letter of interest to the current board president, TJ Helfferich, at thelfferich@chelseadistrictlibrary.org. Visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org for a complete description of the position and responsibilities. Letters of interest should be submitted online or in-person at the library by Friday, December 9 and will be voted on at the December 13 board meeting. The board position will begin January 1, 2023.

About Us: Chelsea District Library (CDL) is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources. CDL currently serves 16,126 residents in the Chelsea library district—City of Chelsea, Lyndon and Sylvan Townships, and the portions of Lima and Dexter Townships within the Chelsea School District. For more information visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org.