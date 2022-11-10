Western Washtenaw Regional Election Results

The Michigan State Secretary Office reports all counties have been counted. The Nov 8, 2022, is the first general election to decide who represents us in the newly drawn political districts. Below are the new district maps and regional election results for Western Washtenaw County.

From Michigan.gov

U.S. Congressional District Map for Washtenaw County. Source: Michigan.gov

6th District Representative (Washington DC) Democratic Dingell, Debbie 241,763 65.89% Republican Williams, Whittney 125,168 34.11%

MI State Senate District Map for Washtenaw County. Source: Michigan.gov

14th District State Senator (Lansing) Democratic Shink, Sue 68,608 55.89% Republican Golding, Tim 54,142 44.11% 15th District State Senator (Lansing) Democratic Irwin, Jeff 89,398 74.15% Republican Price, Scott 31,172 25.85%

MI State Representative District Map for Washtenaw County. Source: Michigan.gov

33rd District Representative in State Legislature (Lansing) Democratic Brabec, Felicia 35,761 75.49% Republican Borer III, Robert 11,612 24.51% 46th District Representative in State Legislature (Lansing) Democratic Imhoff, Maurice 14,104 45.63% Republican Schmaltz, Kathy 16,806 54.37% 47th District Representative in State Legislature (Lansing) Democratic Rheingans, Carrie 31,551 63.44% Republican Bednarski-Lynch, Tina 18,186 36.56% 48th District Representative in State Legislature (Lansing) Democratic Conlin, Jennifer 27,375 53.08% Republican Woolford, Jason 23,622 45.80% Green Borregard, Eric 579 1.12%

Washtenaw Co Commissioner District Map. Source: Washtenaw.org

Note: The County Commissioner Districts were not redrawn. Results from the Washtenaw County Clerk's Office.