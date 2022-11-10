Western Washtenaw Regional Election Results
The Michigan State Secretary Office reports all counties have been counted. The Nov 8, 2022, is the first general election to decide who represents us in the newly drawn political districts. Below are the new district maps and regional election results for Western Washtenaw County.
From Michigan.gov
|
6th District Representative (Washington DC)
|
Democratic
|
Dingell, Debbie
|
241,763
|
65.89%
|
Republican
|
Williams, Whittney
|
125,168
|
34.11%
|
14th District State Senator (Lansing)
|
Democratic
|
Shink, Sue
|
68,608
|
55.89%
|
Republican
|
Golding, Tim
|
54,142
|
44.11%
|
15th District State Senator (Lansing)
|
Democratic
|
Irwin, Jeff
|
89,398
|
74.15%
|
Republican
|
Price, Scott
|
31,172
|
25.85%
|
33rd District Representative in State Legislature (Lansing)
|
Democratic
|
Brabec, Felicia
|
35,761
|
75.49%
|
Republican
|
Borer III, Robert
|
11,612
|
24.51%
|
46th District Representative in State Legislature (Lansing)
|
Democratic
|
Imhoff, Maurice
|
14,104
|
45.63%
|
Republican
|
Schmaltz, Kathy
|
16,806
|
54.37%
|
47th District Representative in State Legislature (Lansing)
|
Democratic
|
Rheingans, Carrie
|
31,551
|
63.44%
|
Republican
|
Bednarski-Lynch, Tina
|
18,186
|
36.56%
|
48th District Representative in State Legislature (Lansing)
|
Democratic
|
Conlin, Jennifer
|
27,375
|
53.08%
|
Republican
|
Woolford, Jason
|
23,622
|
45.80%
|
Green
|
Borregard, Eric
|
579
|
1.12%
Note: The County Commissioner Districts were not redrawn. Results from the Washtenaw County Clerk's Office.
|
County Commissioner District 1
|
Jason Maciejewski
|
15666
|
66.31%
|
Jeff Robbins
|
7935
|
33.59%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
23
|
0.10%
|
County Commissioner District 2
|
Crystal Lyte
|
12794
|
57.69%
|
David Trent
|
9363
|
42.22%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
19
|
0.09%
|
County Commissioner District 3
|
Shannon Beeman
|
11417
|
52.97%
|
Robert Guysky
|
10110
|
46.91%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
27
|
0.13%