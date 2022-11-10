Chelsea MI
11-10-2022 8:35am

Western Washtenaw Regional Election Results

The Michigan State Secretary Office reports all counties have been counted. The Nov 8, 2022, is the first general election to decide who represents us in the newly drawn political districts. Below are the new district maps and regional election results for Western Washtenaw County.

From Michigan.gov

U.S. Congressional District Map for Washtenaw County. Source: Michigan.gov

6th District Representative (Washington DC)

Democratic

Dingell, Debbie

241,763

65.89%

Republican

Williams, Whittney

125,168

34.11%
MI State Senate District Map for Washtenaw County. Source: Michigan.gov

14th District State Senator (Lansing)

Democratic

Shink, Sue

68,608

55.89%

Republican

Golding, Tim

54,142

44.11%

15th District State Senator (Lansing)

Democratic

Irwin, Jeff

89,398

74.15%

Republican

Price, Scott

31,172

25.85%
MI State Representative District Map for Washtenaw County. Source: Michigan.gov

33rd District Representative in State Legislature (Lansing)

Democratic

Brabec, Felicia

35,761

75.49%

Republican

Borer III, Robert

11,612

24.51%

46th District Representative in State Legislature (Lansing)

Democratic

Imhoff, Maurice

14,104

45.63%

Republican

Schmaltz, Kathy

16,806

54.37%

47th District Representative in State Legislature (Lansing)

Democratic

Rheingans, Carrie

31,551

63.44%

Republican

Bednarski-Lynch, Tina

18,186

36.56%

48th District Representative in State Legislature (Lansing)

Democratic

Conlin, Jennifer

27,375

53.08%

Republican

Woolford, Jason

23,622

45.80%

Green

Borregard, Eric

579

1.12%
Washtenaw Co Commissioner District Map. Source: Washtenaw.org

Note: The County Commissioner Districts were not redrawn. Results from the Washtenaw County Clerk's Office.

County Commissioner District 1

Jason Maciejewski

15666

66.31%

Jeff Robbins

7935

33.59%

Unassigned write-ins

23

0.10%

County Commissioner District 2

Crystal Lyte

12794

57.69%

David Trent

9363

42.22%

Unassigned write-ins

19

0.09%

County Commissioner District 3

Shannon Beeman

11417

52.97%

Robert Guysky

10110

46.91%

Unassigned write-ins

27

0.13%

