Chelsea State Bank, District Library, Police Department, and Eder & Diver Insurance Host Roundtable to Area Businesses | Protect Against Fraud

Private companies and small businesses rank the highest in occupation fraud frequency at 42% compared to large corporations, government and non-profits, according to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

“We are hosting two awareness events next week as a direct result of the increase around local check fraud where businesses will be able to hear from subject matter experts and learn measures they can take to stay protected,” said Joanne Rau, President and CEO, Chelsea State Bank. “The goal of this roundtable is to discuss the type of fraud that is happening in the marketplace, how businesses can prevent fraud, share best practices, and steps businesses can take if they are a victim.”

This event is the inaugural Coffee Conversations, which will be a series hosted by Chelsea State Bank around a variety of topics. There are two scheduled sessions for this event. Monday, November 14th at 9:30am in Chelsea and Wednesday, November 16th in Dexter. Businesses are encouraged to register in advance for this complimentary event. Participating community partners include Chelsea Police Department, Eder & Diver Insurance and Chelsea District Library.