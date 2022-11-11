SRSLY Chelsea Looks Back at Year of Success Made Possible by Community Support

SRSLY Chelsea just wrapped up its first year with a new mission, new brand, and expanded reach. With the support of the Chelsea community, the coalition has seen unprecedented growth, a year full of mental health support and substance use prevention programming, and new goals reached.

SRSLY’s vision is a community where youth make healthy choices and families have the mental health skills and resources they need. The coalition has worked towards this with free mental health trainings for all community members, a new resource access roadmap distributed to more than 1,500 families, student-led anti-stigma campaigns, a sold-out summer drive-in movie, drug safety billboards along I-94, educational events and more.

“None of this would have been possible without last year’s record-breaking financial support from our community” said Kate Yocum, SRSLY Director. “To say we’re overwhelmingly grateful is an understatement.”

As a youth-led coalition, SRSLY continues to build a bridge of support for those who are struggling with mental health and substance abuse through community education, awareness and advocacy.

“SRSLY offers a reliable platform that spreads awareness of mental health matters, which can increase the chance of early intervention. SRSLY is also a platform of positivity that makes not only my peers, but my community feel supported,” said Kayla Munson, a Chelsea High School senior.

By working together with local organizations, donors and individuals, the coalition is focused on preventing these struggles before they start, but also supporting teens and their families to navigate through them.

“SRSLY’s work is important because they provide a comfort place for those who need it. I really admire SRSLY’s efforts to become engaged with the community in many different creative ways and through many teams, clubs and other organizations” said Caitlin White, a Chelsea High School senior. “They really care about every individual's wellbeing and promote a healthy and safe community.”

With the help of Chelsea Hospital, local foundations and individual donors, the work continues another year.

“Every gift of any amount makes a difference,” Yocum said. “We’re honored when people choose us for a donation.”

To learn more about mental health and the work SRSLY is doing, visit srsly.org or find us on Facebook @srslychelsea. To donate, please visit https://giving.stjoeshealth.org/srsly or scan the QR code below: