Tickets on sale now for CAP Jr.’s The Saga of the Golden Horseshoe: That was no Lady, that was my Filly

CAP Jr., the youth theater company of the Chelsea Area Players will present The Saga of the Golden Horseshoe - That was no Lady, that was my Filly at the George Prinzing Auditorium, Washington Street Education Center, November 18-19 at 7 p.m. and on November 20 at 2 p.m.

The play centers around Clem Chowder of Skunk County. Clem is just an average American (as he proudly proclaims at the drop of a horseshoe) who finds himself chased by lovesick women, greedy bankers, and a sheriff who’s out to get him.

All Clem wants to do is catch some horse thieves. His plan? Dress up two of his co-workers as a horse and the sheriff as a woman. After all, what could go wrong?

Fun for the entire family, this western slapstick melodrama has a wide assortment of oddball characters, from a gunslinger who moonlights as a baseball umpire to a love-smitten schoolmarm who nobody can understand.

"The kids are having such a great time learning about the techniques of melodrama – the dramatic movements and often cheesy jokes and lines.” notes director Alex Moore. “Because it is a melodrama, we will be asking the audience to get involved by cheering for the hero and booing the villain so be ready for some audience participation!”

She continues, “There is a fine line between making fun of the characters and having fun with them. It’s a tough needle to thread for kids in elementary and middle school, but these young actors just love the challenge and have worked incredibly hard to make this show enjoyable for everyone.”

This wisecracking, riotous farce is sure to keep you laughing as our actors show you what it really means to “horse around!”

General admission tickets are available for $10 at Chelsea Pharmacy, 1125 South Main St. or at the door.