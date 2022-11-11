Fōwling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor Hosts “Breweries vs Frostbite” Charity Tournament for Ozone House Ypsilanti

The Fowling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor is hosting a very special tournament for a cause. Breweries vs Frostbite takes place on Thursday December 8 from 6PM to 10PM 20 craft breweries have teamed up with the Fowling Warehouse and Ozone House to help support the over 1400 homeless youth in Washtenaw County.

The first 20 teams will be from Michigan Breweries. You can join the competition. The first 12 teams bring a donation of *NEW* clothing items to the Fowling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor or show a receipt of donation to Ozone House via cash or purchasing off their needs list (link below) will also get to play in the tournament.

The winner will have their team engraved on a custom-made trophy that will be displayed at the Fowling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor all year.

Suggested cash donation or value of donation is $10 per person.

Every person that comes in to support the cause on December 8 with a donation to the cause will get FREE Fowling regardless of if they are in the tournament. Plus, all 20 breweries will have swag for all participants.

To find out more, visit the Facebook Event Page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/195502494736814

For a list of items needed for donation to the Ozone House, click this link https://ozonehouse.org/donate-goods/

Use this link purchase items from Amazon for the Ozone House. Bring your receipt to the Fowling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor to enter for the tournament. https://www.amazon.com/baby-reg/17S293R5XSVKT

The Fowling Warehouse Ypsi Ann Arbor is located at 3050 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti MI 48197. Northeast corner of Washtenaw and Golfside, next to At Home and Crunch Fitness. 734-499-3695 (FOWL). www.fowlingwarehouse.com/ypsiannarbor

Participating Breweries; 3 Floyds Brewing, Arbor Brewing Company, Bell’s Brewery, Blake’s Hard Cider, Brew Dog, Cheboygan Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Grand Armory Brewing Company, Grand River Brewery, Griffin Claw Brewing Company, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, Mitten Brewing Company, North Peak Brewing Company, Odd Side Ales, Old Nation Brewing Co., Perrin Brewing Company, Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, Saugatuck Brewing Company, Short’s Brewing Company, The Long Drink