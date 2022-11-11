Behind the scenes dedication to help the Chelsea School District

Watching over the finances and making sure there’s a good plan in place is a lot of work, especially in school districts. It’s a lot of behind the scenes work, but it’s important.

So it’s important to have people in charge with expertise and know-how.

The Chelsea School District (CSD) has had some big help in this area for the past 20 years from Michelle Cowhy, the Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Administrative Services. She’s now retiring from the district and the Nov. 7 school board meeting was her last. The meeting was a good one to highlight because it demonstrated the good work she has helped with.

At the meeting, the board accepted the final audit report for the past year.

CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka said the overall conclusion of the district financial audit conducted by Rehmann was that their financial practices are sound.

This annual audit provides the district feedback from an independent source on its internal budgetary practices.

At the school board meeting, Kapolka recognized Cowhy for what she’s meant to the district. He said it’s a lot of behind-the-scenes dedication and work to help keep the district fiscally solvent and responsible.

Michelle Cowhy. photo courtesy of the Chelsea School District

He said Cowhy’s expertise, vision, direction and ability to work well with the business and finance department has meant so much. He also cited the help she has given him as a first time superintendent through her insight, perspective and sidebar conversations with him.

Cowhy ended her last board report this way:

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the board of education and all Chelsea School District staff! I have worked in this district in various different positions for about 20 years. It has not always been easy, however, it has been extremely rewarding. Every single employee in this district contributes to the education of the students and that is what has made coming to work every day and giving my all to my job worthwhile.”

“I truly appreciate each and every one of you and the support you have given me. I know that the next CFO (Chief Financial Officer) will come in with a new set of eyes and ideas that will carry the district into the next 20 plus years.”

“I will miss so many things, but what I will miss most is the people!”

“Thank you!”

“Go TEAM CHELSEA!”