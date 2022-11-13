Chelsea Swim and Dive Off to D3 State Finals in Holland

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team will be sending six athletes to the D3 state finals in Holland Friday and Saturday.

Riley Monahan and Paiton Doyle will compete in four events each for the Bulldogs.

Monahan will compete in the 200 and 500 free races and will be part of the 200 and 400 free relays for Chelsea.

Doyle had state cut times in five events and will compete in two of them. She has qualified in the 100breast, 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 200 IM. She will also be part of the two free relay teams.

Tallulah Gorby qualified for diving with a 6th-place finish at the Haslett Regional Thursday night.She could also be part of the relay teams.

Sydney Barston, Hayley Hopkins, and Keygan Monahan will also compete for the 200 and 400 free relays for the Bulldogs this weekend.

Preliminaries will begin at noon Friday and the finals will be noon Saturday in Holland.