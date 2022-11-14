Chelsea Area Historical Museum to Host Annual Potluck

The Chelsea Area Historical Society will hold its annual Holiday Potluck on Monday, December 5, at 6 p.m. at the Chelsea Depot.

The dinner, a December tradition for over ten years, is open to the public and serves as an opportunity to connect with others who love Chelsea and its fascinating history.

Jan Bernath, president of the CAHS, looks forward to the event each year, since it’s a chance to see old friends, meet new members, and build community.

“It’s a fun evening of visiting, catching up, sharing stories, and enjoying good food,” she said.

New this year, a slideshow of historical photos from the Museum’s collection will be running throughout the dinner.

Bernath said the digital collection of photos date from the late 1800s through to the 1980s. They tell the stories of life on the farm and at the lakes, family circles, schools and athletics, parades and fairs, "trains, autos, and motorcycles.”

“Every picture has a story to tell, and we’re fortunate to have so many Chelsea residents who can add a personal reflection on many of the photos,” said Bernath.

“The downtown pictures, especially those from the ‘40s and ‘50s, really jog people’s memories. It’s especially fun to hear people say things like, “We used to walk up to Groves dime store,” or “Remember when Chelsea Lumber used to be near the railroad tracks.”

Attendees are asked to bring a favorite dish to pass and a beverage of their choice. A traditional Wassail punch will be featured. Advance sign up is preferred via the CAHS Eventbrite page. Attendees can also call 734.476-2010 or drop-in.