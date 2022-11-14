CPD Weekly Report 11-14-22

Incident #: 22-3745

Location: 1600 block S. Main St.

Date: November 4, 2022

Time: 8:08 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to the 1600 block of S. Main St. for the report of a possible fraud that had taken place earlier in the day. The complainant stated that at approximately 12:40 pm, one of their employees had been assisting a customer with placing an order. The customer gave the cashier a $50.00 bill, and while receiving the change back, the customer told them they wanted to receive smaller denomination bills in return. The customer then asked if they could pay with a $100 bill, but then proceeded to change what denomination bills he wanted to receive in return. This process was said to have taken place several more times and ultimately led to the customer canceling his order and leaving the business.

This is commonly referred to as a quick-change scam and is aimed at confusing the employee in hopes of receiving more money back in change than was initially given. It was eventually discovered by management that the cash drawer was missing money from it and was believed to have taken place during this transaction. At this time, the case has been closed until any further suspect information or video footage of the incident becomes available.

Incident #: 22-3799

Location: 200 block of W. North St.

Date: November 9, 2022

Time: 5:57 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of W. North St. for the report of malicious destruction of property. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant outside. The complainant stated that sometime within the last two weeks, an unknown suspect(s) had spray-painted several of what would be considered derogatory statements and drawings on the side of the building. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads.