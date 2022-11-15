Holiday Events Saline, Chelsea, Dexter Michigan

Highlights of Coming Holiday Events

By Patricia Jensen, STN Writer

Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline are rich in holiday events. Here are a few of the highlights. For more events, visit our community calendar at www.thesuntimesnews.com

Saline

Tree lighting

This family-friendly event is put on in partnership with the City of Saline, KeyBank, and the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce. Bring the family to enjoy singing, light fare, and tree decorating. Dress warm as the event will be held entirely outside. Featuring Saline high school’s ten tones choir.

Date and Time: Tuesday Nov 29, 2022 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM EST

Location: KeyBank on the corner of Michigan and N Ann Arbor St

Website: http://www.salinechamber.org

Holiday parade

One of the biggest and best Christmas Parades in all ofSoutheast Michigan! Saline’s Christmas Parade brings thousands of visitors to Downtown Saline for a nice of floats, bands, choirs, and fun! This year's theme is Christmas around the world.

Date and Time: Saturday Dec 3, 2022 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM EST

Location: Downtown Saline on Michigan Ave

Fees/Admission: FREE!

Website: http://www.salinechamber.org

Winter Wonderland Weekend

Saline Main Street is collaborating with the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce again this year — for downtown merriment and fun activities surrounding the Chamber’s beautiful Holidays Parade. Fire pits for the annual downtown holidays by the campfire. Caroling, music, reindeer games and cute animals. The shops and restaurants will have everything cozy and awesome. The best gifts and great food.

Date and Time: Starting Friday night & Saturday Dec 2nd & 3rd, 2022 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM EST

Location: Downtown Saline on Michigan Ave

Fees/Admission: FREE!

Website: http://www.salinechamber.org

Donation match & cookie sale

In celebration of Giving Tuesday, Reinhart Realtors in Saline is hosting a donation challenge for Saline Area Social Service! The first $10,000 donated by the community will be matched at 100% by the Reinhart Charitable Foundation.

Donate $20 or more to help us reach our $35,000 goal and receive a dozen holiday cookies! Reinhart is also collecting new and gently used coats. Proceeds support SASS client aid.

Saline Area School’s Holiday Concerts

Symphony Orchestra and Symphonic Bands Holiday Concert

When: 12/06/22 7-8:30 pm

Where: Saline High School

8th & 9th grade band holiday concert

When: 12/08/22 6:15-7:15 pm

Where: Saline High School

7th grade and wind ensemble holiday concert

When: 12/08/22 7:45-8:45 pm

Where: Saline High School

7th/8th Boys/Girls Choir Holiday Concert

When: 12/13/22 7-9pm

Where: Saline Middle School

Chelsea-

Hometown Holiday Gingerbread Display

Take an evening stroll with family & friends to view custom made Gingerbread houses displayed in downtown merchant window displays!

Date and Time: December 1st -30, 2022

Location: Check the website for an interactive map after December 2nd.

Website: https://chelseamich.com/events/hth-gingerbread-house-display/?occurrence=2022-12-01

Hometown Holiday Enchanted Alley

The alley between Culture Creations and Whitetail will be decked out for Christmas!

Date and Time: December 2nd-4th 2022

Location: Check the website for more details.

Website: https://chelseamich.com/events/hth-enchanted-alley/?occurrence=2022-12-02

Hometown Holiday Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Grab the family and get ready for the jolliest arrival of the season! Santa will be on hand to start

off the Chelsea Hometown Holiday events with the official lighting of the tree at Pierce Park, followed by some Christmas sing alongs. There will be FREE pizza from Jet’s Pizza and FREE Hot Cocoa from Lakehouse Bakery (while supplies last).

Date & Time: Friday December 2nd 2022 From 5-6:30 pm (Santa from 6-6:30)

Where: Look for the set up under the pavilion at Pierce Park!

Website: https://chelseamich.com/events/hth-tree-lighting/?occurrence=2022-12-02

Hometown Holiday Light Parade

Gather around Chelsea to witness the magic of Christmas parade before you! Share the joy of the holidays with those around you and marvel at the wonders created by the community!

Date & Time: Saturday December 3rd, 2022, 6pm

Where: The Parade runs along Main Street in Chelsea from Old US 12 to Jackson Street. Check the website for parade route map.

Website: https://chelseamich.com/events/hth-light-parade/?occurrence=2022-12-03

The Nutcracker

Join Ballet Chelsea and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra for the magic and wonder of The Nutcracker, with sparkling choreography, awe-inspiring sets and costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s beloved score. When Marie receives a nutcracker at her family's holiday party, her dreams take her on a grand adventure. Follow Marie and her Nutcracker Prince to the wondrous Land of Sweets, where a fantastic cast of characters awaits. Meet the Snow Queen and King, Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier, mischievous mice. This is a spectacular holiday event for the entire family!

Date & Time: December 9-11 check website for showtimes

Where: 1050 S. Main St. Chelsea, MI 48118

Website: https://balletchelsea.org/events/upcoming/

Dexter

Dexter Holiday Light Parade

Join the Dexter community to spend a magical night as they kick off the Christmas season with brilliantly lit floats and community groups marching & waving down the street.

Date & Time: December 10, 2022

Where: Mill Creek Park Alpine st, Dexter

Website: https://www.dexterdaze.org/holiday-light-parade.html

Holiday Hustle

Naughty or nice, walker or runner, come breathe in the December night air, burn a few holiday calories and give back to others. A fun and festive 5K or 1 Mile dash around Dexter that will take you through the neighborhood light displays and get you into the holiday spirit!

NEW FOR 2022 Holiday Hustle Half Marathon and 13.1 Mile Relay! Mid-day FUN! Start and finish at Erratic Ale Co. The course will take you out the B2B trail through Hudson Mills and back. Finish next to a warm fire pit and reward yourself with a cold brew!

Date & Time: December 10, 2022 11am-5:30 pm

Where: The 5K & 1 Mile run through downtown Dexter with a festive start and finish in Monument Park.

Website: https://www.runholiday5k.com/

Not a Creature Was Stirring Fundraiser

Enjoy a festive evening in this wonderful historic home and its beautiful holiday decorations themed ‘Not a Creature was Stirring’.Come with a friend and enjoy strolling hors d'oeuvres, spirits and desserts, and the company of many other supporters.

Date & Time: December 2nd, 2022, 6:30 pm

Where: Gordon Hall 8311 Island Lake Road Dexter, MI 48130

Website: http://www.dexterhistory.org/

Christmas at the Mansion

Visit this wonderful historic home and enjoy the beautiful holiday decorations. Explore the Christmas Village Collection, a magical display of Milt Campbell’s huge collection of Department 56 villages. After a visit with Santa (9am-3pm), children can make a gingerbread house to take home. This is a favorite spot for holiday photos, so bring your camera!

Date & Time: December 3rd, 2022, 9am-5pm

Where: Gordon Hall 8311 Island Lake Road Dexter, MI 48130

Website: http://www.dexterhistory.org/

A Christmas Tea- if teapots could talk

Enjoy tea served with savories and sweets. In keeping with the holidays, you can wear your favorite hat. The event will feature a visit from Katharine Dexter McCormick who was born at Gordon Hall in 1875. You may also do a self-guided tour of the magical Christmas Village Collection, traditionally seen in the windows of Huron Camera in downtown Dexter throughout the holiday season, and on display at Gordon Hall again this year. Reservations required.

Date & Time: December 4th, 2022,1pm & 4pm

Where: Gordon Hall 8311 Island Lake Road Dexter, MI 48130

Website: http://www.dexterhistory.org/

The Christmas Village Collection- Open House at Gordon Hall

Visit this wonderful historic home and enjoy the beautiful holiday decorations themed ‘Not a Creature was Stirring’.Explore the Christmas Village Collection, a magical display of Milt Campbell’s huge collection of Department 56 villages. This is a favorite spot for holiday photos, so bring your camera! Suggested donation: $5/adult. Presented by the Dexter Area Historical Society.

Date & Time: December 10th, 17th, and 28th. 6pm-8pm

Where: Gordon Hall 8311 Island Lake Road Dexter, MI 48130

Website: http://www.dexterhistory.org/

Tree Lighting Ceremony and Glow Hike at Hudson Mills Metropark, Activity Center in Dexter

Head to Hudson Mills Metropark, Activity Center to see their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Don some glow apparel and hike the nature trail on a Glow Walk afterwards. The night will end inside by the fire and enjoy some hot cocoa and campfire treats.

Date & Time: December 3rd, 2022, 5:30-7:30

Where: Hudson Mills Metropark, Activity Center 8801 N. Territorial Road Dexter, MI 48130

Event cost: $5/adult, $3/child, free/under 2

Website: https://web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/mihuronclintonwt.wsc/iteminfo.html?Mod…

