Whitetail makes the move to Chelsea

After outgrowing their former space in Dexter, Whitetail design shoppe has found a new home in downtown Chelsea.

It’s been over a month now since Whitetail made the move. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up recently with Mary Baude, Whitetail’s owner and principal designer, to talk about the move and how things are going for the full-service interior design firm and retail shop.

In talking about the new location, Baude said, “It was a perfect set up for us.”

Whitetail had been in Dexter for about 4 and half years. Baude said about a year and a half ago, she started exploring new spaces and buildings in the Dexter area.

“We had outgrown our 1,000 square foot studio on Grand Street,” she said. “We wanted to showcase more furniture and home decor. We are an interior design business and it is imperative to show our clients furnishings that they can envision in their own homes. We ran into some complications with potential spaces in Dexter and just couldn’t find the right spot. Then, this Main Street location in Chelsea dropped in my lap.”

Whitetail owner Mary Baude inside the new shop in Chelsea. photo courtesy of Whitetail

She said, “Of course we had to add some of our design to the space, but ultimately it was the right amount of space (2,500 sq feet) for us to set up our vignettes. We love being in downtown Chelsea. It’s pretty amazing how active the town is and the foot traffic is perfect for our retail brick and mortar shoppe.”

Whitetail’s website describes the design shoppe this way:

“After years spent moving around the country, serving design clients and raising a family, Whitetail Owner and Principal Designer, Mary Baude, was determined to focus her creative efforts into building something special in her home state of Michigan.”

“Whitetail is a destination in the heart of downtown Chelsea, MI. Our showroom offers a collection of curated furniture and decor, hand-selected by our design team and stylists. We are a tried-and-true resource for you and your home. Whether you spend time in our retail space shopping or enlist the help of our design team, we’re known for our refreshing, yet classic aesthetic. It’s our goal to help you create “home”; a place where you can feel comfortable, relaxed and inspired.”

“Our close-knit team offers a comprehensive list of interior design services from consulting and styling to turn-key installation. We bring attention to detail to every project and selection. Helping homeowners realize their dream spaces is what we do best!”

STN asked Baude if anything has changed or been added since the move.

“We are a curated Home | Lifestyle Shoppe,” she said. “Because we have a larger space now, we are able to house apparel along with our home furnishings. And, for the holidays we have extra gift items, candles, perfumes, scarves, entertaining gifts, leather handbags, etc. We also have holiday items such as ornaments, gift wrap, tabletop decor, and more ...”

And since the move, they have been super busy since they launched their new location at the end of September.

“There are many Chelsea events that we are trying to participate in and that have kept us busy,” said Baude. “In addition, we have our own events — this weekend is our holiday open house, 5-year anniversary celebration, and ribbon cutting ceremony!”

This event on Nov. 17th kicks off the holiday season for them, which they expect to be a busy time.

As one final question, STN asked Baude what she would like the community to know.

“I still live in Dexter, but I now enjoy a beautiful 12 minute drive on Dexter-Chelsea Road to work,” she said. “I love the Dexter and Chelsea communities and am grateful for their support!”

The new location is at 107 S. Main Street in Chelsea. Baude and her team can be reached by email at info@shoppewhitetail.com

and phone at 734-253-2066. To learn more, go to shoppewhitetail.com or their Instagram: @shoppe_whitetail.