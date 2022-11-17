Chelsea Police Chief Kazyak Statement on Student Sexual Assault

From Kevin Kazyak, CPD Chief of Police

On November 4, 2022, the Chelsea Police Department was contacted by Chelsea High School staff advising that one of their students reported to a counselor that she had been sexually assaulted approximately a week earlier. The Chelsea Police Department made contact with the parents of the victim to obtain additional information, which led to the arrest of a 16-year suspect. The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Youth Center and remains in custody at this time. The suspect is a resident of the City of Chelsea and a student at Chelsea High School.

Through our continued investigation, the Chelsea Police Department has identified a second victim. That second victim and her family are cooperating with the investigation, and we believe that additional charges are forthcoming.

The incredible bravery that these two young women have shown by coming forward and reporting the events should be commended, and I hope will be an inspiration to others.

The Chelsea Police Department is working in conjunction with the Chelsea School District, Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office, and outside agencies to identify any additional victims or witnesses.

I would ask the parents of every student who attends Chelsea High School to have a very candid conversation with their children about this incident. If there are any additional victims or witnesses, we ask that you contact the Chelsea Police Department at (734) 475-9122 as soon as possible.