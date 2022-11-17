11-17-2022 1:04pm
Weekly Road Work, Nov 21-27
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta
|Torrey Rd east of Tuttle Hill Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Oct. 31 - Dec. 1
|Northfield
|N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Oct. 3 - Nov. 30
|Pittsfield
|Carpenter Rd, north and south of Ellsworth Rd
|Lane closure
|Oct. 31 - Dec. 1
|Pittsfield
|Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Daytime lane closures
|Oct. 24 - Nov. 30
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - Nov. 30
|Pittsfield, York
|Warner Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Nov. 7 - 25 (extended)
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Knight Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Oct. 24 - Nov. 30
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Oct. 3 - mid Dec.
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 12 - Nov. 30
|York
|Warner Rd between Begole Rd and Judd Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Nov. 7 - 25 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Harris Rd and Foley Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Dec.