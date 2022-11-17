Chelsea MI
11-17-2022 1:04pm

Weekly Road Work, Nov 21-27

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Augusta Torrey Rd east of Tuttle Hill Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 31 - Dec. 1
Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 3 - Nov. 30
Pittsfield Carpenter Rd, north and south of Ellsworth Rd Lane closure Oct. 31 - Dec. 1
Pittsfield Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime lane closures Oct. 24 - Nov. 30
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - Nov. 30
Pittsfield, York Warner Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Nov. 7 - 25 (extended)
Scio Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Knight Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 24 - Nov. 30
Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Oct. 3 - mid Dec.
Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure Sept. 12 - Nov. 30
York Warner Rd between Begole Rd and Judd Rd Intermittent lane closure Nov. 7 - 25 (extended)
Ypsilanti Intersection of Harris Rd and Foley Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Dec.
