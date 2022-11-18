The Chelsea Board of Education has a vacancy

Chelsea school board trustee Tammy Lehman has resigned from the Board of Education.

In a notice sent out on Nov. 18, Chelsea School District Superintendent Michael Kapolka shared that "Chelsea Board of Education Trustee Tammy Lehman resigned her position with the Board effective November 14, 2022."

In the notice, Mr. Kapolka commented on Mrs. Lehman’s dedicated service to the students and staff of the Chelsea School District during her twelve plus years as a Board member.

“Tammy has served as a Board member for over a decade and her dedication to the district, historical perspective and vast Board experience will be greatly missed," Kapolka said.

The Chelsea School District Board of Education will be working to fill Mrs.Lehman’s position within the coming weeks.