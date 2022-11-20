Chelsea Swim and Dive Places Well at State Finals

Photo from Chelsea Swim and Dive Twitter

While being a small group, the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team had a strong showing at the D3 state finals in Holland this weekend by coming home with a 15th-place finish.

Six Bulldogs qualified for the state finals throughout the season and all six helped Chelsea move on to Saturday’s finals in all six events they swam in the preliminaries for Friday.

Chelsea finished with 51 points with Riley Monahan and Paiton Doyle each earning All-State honors in one event.

Monahan finished all-state in the 500 free with an 8th-place finish with a time of 5:36.15.

Doyle, while just a freshman earned all-state honors in the 100 free with an 8th-place finish with a time of 54.95.

Both swimmers also reached the podium in the 200 free with Doyle finishing 10th and Monahan 14th.

They were also key parts in a pair of relays that reached the podium at the state finals.

Doyle and Monahan teamed with Sydney Barston and Hayley Hopkins to reach the stand with a 14th-place finish. The team was seeded 19th before the finals.

The 400 free relay team made a big jump to reach the medal stand Saturday. The team of Monahan, Keygan Monahan, Hopkins, and Doyle was seeded 23rd entering the weekend and would finish 13th to reach the podium and earn eight points for the Bulldogs.

Tallulah Gorby also had a big weekend diving with a 12th-place finish and making the medal stand for Chelsea.