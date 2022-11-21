CPD Weekly Report 11-21-22

Incident #: 22-3865

Location: 20000 block of W. Old US 12

Date: November 17, 2022

Time: 11:50 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 20000 block of W. Old US 12 for the report of a local business that had received a counterfeit One-Hundred-dollar bill as payment for services. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that they had a customer pay for services rendered with cash, and one of the bills was later discovered to be counterfeit. The officer took possession of the counterfeit bill and placed it in evidence. The officer was able to make telephone contact with the person who reportedly had passed the bill, and they stated that they were unaware of the bill being counterfeit. The case was closed due to the lack of criminal intent, and the bill will be forwarded to the United States Secret Service.

#####

Incident #: 22-3844

Location: 100 block of Wilkinson St.

Date: November 15, 2022

Time: 5:29 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Wilkinson St. for the report of a larceny from vehicle complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that they had parked their vehicle on November 14th at approximately 8:00 pm, and when they returned to the vehicle at 5:00 pm the following afternoon, they discovered that an unknown suspect(s) had cut the catalytic converter from his vehicle. The complainant stated that they discovered the theft when they started the vehicle up, and it was noticeably louder. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on a potential suspect.