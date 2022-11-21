Christmas on the Farm at Waterloo, Dec 3 & 4

Few things can be more heartwarmingly nostalgic than celebrating Christmas on the Farm. And if you don’t have a farm to come home to, you’re in luck. Waterloo Farm Museum invites you to experience its 27th

Annual Christmas on the Farm.

Welcome home to the 1880s farmhouse decked out in Christmas splendor and stroll the grounds visiting the outbuildings decorated to delight. Warm yourself by the fire with a warm drink and hum along with the carolers and musicians. And while they’re catching their breath, storytellers will entertain you with tales to tickle your toes.

If you ever wanted to experience Christmas in another country, it might be closer than you think. At Waterloo Farm this Christmas, German heritage will be displayed in the activities and decorations. The Christmas tree, mantels, tabletops, and doorways will be adorned with glass bead garlands, paper cones filled with candy and gilded nuts, crepe paper flowers, soft cotton or wool Santas and angels, cornucopias, paper chains, spirals, and snowflakes.

Many of these crafts are handmade by artisans who immigrated from Germany with their families. You may already be familiar with some of their heritage.

Kugels (“ball” in German) were initially heavy glass balls suspended by chains or ribbons and later developed into more the delicate ornaments tree ornaments we know today. They were often shaped into fruits, nuts, and pinecones. These striking glass ornaments were even more beautiful when they reflected the sun or nighttime candlelight.

Perhaps you already know that St. Nicholas rewards good children while his counterpart, Krampus, with his claw and horns, swats wicked children and takes them to his lair. Achtung! Both will be wandering the farm grounds spreading good cheer (or fear!).

Christmas gifts in the 1880s were few and simple. The emphasis was on gathering family and friends with much singing and toasting. The Christmas meal was the climax of the celebration, with the dining table heaped high with festive foods as the mouth-watering aromas of baking and cooking filled the air.

Do step back in time and experience Christmas on the Farm.

Demonstrators will share their crafts.

Concessions will be available.

Visit the Christmas Market for your one-of-a-kind gift items. Candles, crafted ornaments, pinafores, aprons, pottery, goat milk soaps, lip and hand balms, and wooden toys are just a few. Wreaths and holiday décor will also be available for purchase.

Consumable gifts include honey, coffee beans, maple syrup, holiday spice tea blends, and Waterloo Farm’s famous bean soup mix.

Many gifts are locally sourced from Waterloo area artisans and vendors.

All this and more Saturday, Dec 3 & Sunday, Dec 4, 10 am - 4 pm.