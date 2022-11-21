The friends of Chelsea District Library’s 2nd Annual Ornament Sale

Remember those darling ornaments the Friends of Chelsea District Library sold last year? We’re doing it again this year. Stop by the lobby to see the “Imagination” ornament series– the Second Annual offering – featuring wooden cutout dragon, snowman and unicorn shapes.

These one-of-a-kind ornaments are made in the library’s Ingenuity Engine–a unique space open to the public with top-notch design software, audio editing equipment, digitizing equipment, a 3D printer, vinyl cutters, a heat press, sewing machines, and more.

The ornaments were made using the laser cutter and cut into the unique shapes of a dragon, snowman and unicorn. They are dated 2022, and can be personalized in the Ingenuity Engine with the wood burner.

These are $10 each and quantities are limited. Come and visit the Chelsea District Library soon and don’t miss out on these one-of-a-kind keepsake ornaments.