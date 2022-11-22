MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, 11-18-22

From MichiganVotes.org

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: November 18, 2022

The Michigan House and Senate did not meet this week, so instead of votes this report describes bills that have been introduced to add new or expand existing occupational licensure regimes. Lawmakers are scheduled to convene next on Nov. 29.

House Bill 6438: Impose licensure mandate and regulations on “freestanding birth centers”

Introduced by Rep. Laurie Pohutsky D-Livonia on October 11, to impose a state licensure mandate and an array of regulations on “freestanding birth centers,” defined as a facility that is not already a hospital or surgical outpatient clinic that provides “midwifery care, low-risk deliveries, and newborn care immediately after delivery.” Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 1113: Revise “natural hair culturist” licensure regime

Introduced by Sen. Roger Victory R-Hudsonville, to revise a detail of the extensive state licensure regime imposed on persons in the hair-cutting and cosmetology industry, so as to allow an individual who has acquired a “natural hair culturist” license to also wash another person’s hair. Acquiring this particular license requires an individual to purchase 500 hours of prescribed instruction and acquire three years of experience. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 6364: Impose licensure, fees on nursing “temp” agencies

Introduced by Rep. Sarah Lightner R-Springport, to impose a new licensure mandate and $2,000 fees on “supplemental nursing services agencies,” which are described in the bill as similar to a short-term employment agency providing “temp” workers for health care facilities. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 6159: Regulate sale of portable electronics insurance

Introduced by Rep. Mike Mueller R-Linden, to impose a comprehensive regulatory and licensure regime on the sale of portable electronics insurance. Related bills authorize $1,000 license fees and penalties for noncompliance. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5359: Impose licensure mandates on fishing guides

Introduced by Rep. John Cherry D-Flint, to impose licensure and detailed reporting mandates on individuals who act as a commercial “sport fishing guide” on inland waters, with a $150 license fee ($300 for nonresidents). Among its many detailed requirements the bill would specify the contents of first aid kits a guide would be required to carry. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 1010: Impose licensure mandate on Montessori teachers

Introduced by Sen. Lana Theis R-Brighton, to impose a licensure mandate on Montessori teachers. This would require applicants to have a college bachelor's degree and to get credentials issued by specified Montessori organizations. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 990: Impose licensure on “naturopathic physicians”

Introduced by Sen. Jim Runestad R-White Lake, to impose licensure and regulation on “naturopathic physicians,” with license fees, education requirements, and more. The bill defines “naturopathic” medicine as “a system of practice that is based on the natural healing capacity of individuals.” Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 953 and House Bill 5879: Impose licensure on “music therapists"

Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin D-Ann Arbor and Rep. Sarah Anthony D-Lansing, respectively, to impose licensure on individuals wishing to enter the occupation of “music therapy.” The bill would authorize regulations, college degree prerequisites, impose a $148 annual license fee, require individuals get a certificate from a specified private entity in the business of providing (and lobbying for) these certificates, and more. The bill would create a Michigan Music Therapy Board comprised of incumbent providers, who would be empowered to impose additional license requirements. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5705: Impose registration, regulation on carry-out delivery services

Introduced by Rep. Tommy Brann R-Wyoming, to impose new licensure, regulation and third-party certification mandates on “third-party food delivery platform" businesses and staffers (like “Grubhub,” “DoorDash,” etc.) engaging in the service of online food ordering and delivery from a food service establishment to a consumer. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5691: Impose licensure mandate on home inspectors

Introduced by Rep. Mark Tisdel R-Rochester Hills, to impose licensure, fees, “apprentice” requirements, government regulations, entrance exams to enter the occupation, and more on home inspection services. The bill would create a Michigan Home Inspectors Board comprised of incumbent providers to establish requirements on new entrants, and would establish regulations on home inspector training, contracts, operations, disclosures, and more. Versions of this restrictive proposal have been introduced over the years and are favored by government regulators and a Michigan Association of Home Inspectors lobbyist group that represents incumbent providers of these services. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 4801: Impose licensure mandate on paid electric vehicle charging services

Introduced by Rep. Andrea Schroeder R-Clarkston, to require the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to impose a new licensure regime on paid electric vehicle charging services, with a $75 fee per licensee (not per charger). This passed 85 to 18 in the House but has not been taken up by the Senate.

Senate Bill 614: Reimpose licensure mandate on dietitians and nutritionists

Introduced by Sen. Michael MacDonald R-Macomb Township, to reimpose a licensure mandate on dietitians and nutritionists like one that was that was repealed in 2014. The previous mandate was never enforced because the license bureau was unable to devise acceptable credentialing and education requirements, and due to First Amendment free speech concerns related to individuals giving nutrition advice in public forums. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

Photo: Flickr, Michigan Municipal League,