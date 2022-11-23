Chelsea State Bank Welcomes Nicole Bell Marketing, Communications & Community Relations Director

From CSB

Chelsea State Bank welcomes Nicole (Nikkie) Bell as Marketing, Communications & Community Relations Director.

“I am very pleased to welcome Nikkie to our Chelsea State Bank team,” said Chelsea State Bank President and CEO Joanne Rau. “This is the first full-time Marketing, Communications & Community Relations Director CSB has hired. As our Bank expands, it is essential that we continue to focus on providing exceptional service to our customers and the communities we serve. Nikkie brings a wealth of marketing, communications, and community relations experience to CSB that will prove invaluable as we grow our community Bank franchise.”

Nicole (Nikkie) Bell joins Chelsea State Bank with over 14 years of experience working at Michigan Works! Southeast in various roles, and most recently as their Communications Manager. In her new position, Bell is responsible for leading the Bank’s marketing efforts, internal and external communications, and working closely with community partners.

Active in 100 Women Who Care, Chelsea Area, Bell previously participated in a variety of marketing workgroups and community collaborative groups throughout Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, and Washtenaw Counties and with the Labor and Economic Development/Workforce Development Agency within the State of Michigan. She is a recipient of Jackson’s 30 & Under Leadership Award.

Bell has her Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor and an Associate in Graphic Design from Muskegon Community College. Bell and her husband David reside in Chelsea with their two daughters.

“As we welcome Nikkie, we are saddened to have said goodbye to our part-time Marketing Specialist Felicia Mann,” said Rau. “Felicia expertly led our marketing and community relations efforts for the last two years. She closed out her career with CSB by organizing and hosting our 125th Anniversary celebration on September 24. Over 1,000 customers and community families attended our anniversary party. It was a tremendous success thanks to Felicia. We salute Felicia as she embarks on her most rewarding career as a stay-at-home Mom."