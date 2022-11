Several Chelsea football players earned All-SEC White honors in a season that saw the Bulldogs come up just short of another league title.

The Bulldogs place nine players on the All-Conference team for 2022.

OFFENSE

Seth Anstead- First team offensive lineman

Hunter Sciackitano- First Team Kicker

Tyson Hill- Honorable Mention Running Back

Conor Grim- Honorable Mention Offensive Line

DEFENSE

Braden Watson- First Team Defensive Line

Regan Plank- First Team Linebacker

Jason Skoczylas- First Team- At Large

Gabe Anstead- First Team At-Large

Lucas Dawson- First Team Punter

Jake Lee- Honorable Mention Defensive Back

Braden Watson and Seth Anstead were also D4 All-Region selections.