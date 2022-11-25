Give the Gift of Reading! Chelsea Education Foundation Book Drive

From D&B Marketing

‘Give the Gift of Reading’ is a Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) Book Drive to help fund grants to teachers requesting books. CEF has partnered with Serendipity Book Store, a local Chelsea business, to make shopping for the Book Drive easy and fun!

“The Book Drive kicks off on #GivingTuesday, November 29, and we are hoping to raise money to help fund the grants for the nearly $11,000 we receive in book requests from teachers each year”, shared CEF President Amy Forehand.

CEF is making a concerted effort to engage with community partners. The circle of giving started with Chelsea Community Foundation awarding the five Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual 2021 Honorees each with a $1,000 grant. The Honorees then chose a Chelsea Charity to receive the $1,000 grants in memory of Ann Feeney, who personified the Chelsea Community Foundation’s desire to “Support All Things Chelsea”. Serendipity Books was a recipient of one of the $1,000 grant awards. Michelle Tuplin, the owner of Serendipity chose Chelsea Education Foundation as the Chelsea nonprofit to receive the award. She made a specific request to allocate the grant to help children with learning challenges like her daughter Annelore had experienced as a child. It turned out that one of the most important tools was audio learning. “Once books were read out loud, information became accessible and stories a fun treat rather than a tortuous exercise in decoding. Annelore graduated from the University of Michigan and is now working in a research lab doing things with really long words. I want Ann Feeney’s grant to open doors like this for other children. I want equitable access for these children so they can overcome obstacles and achieve their full potential”, shared Michelle Tuplin.

This is a very, very clever circle of giving. In response to Tuplin’s request for use of the grant proceeds, CEF is turning to Serendipity Books as the conduit to purchase the list of books that they are being requested to fund. Click on this live link to purchase books on the Chelsea Teacher’s Wish List directly from Serendipity.

CEF will be participating in Hometown Holidays’ Light Pole Contest with a Book Themed Light Pole that will be located near Serendipity, and have take-away paper ornaments with a QR Code to access the Serendipity Book Drive Site.

For over 30 years, Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) has been making an impact in Chelsea Schools through Grants and Scholarships. Please support CEF's "Give the Gift of Reading" fundraiser and help CEF continue its mission to enhance the Chelsea School District's educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the District.