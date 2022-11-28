“Toys for Tots and Teens” Drive in Chelsea

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Palmer Auto Service is collecting donations of new unwrapped toys for the annual ‘Toys for Tots and Teens’ toy drive. The smallest gift can mean the world to a child or teen who needs help.

The toys are taken to Faith in Action (FIA) in Chelsea and distributed to area children. Donations of gift cards can be dropped in Palmer’s secure key drop box and new unwrapped toys can be placed inside a contactless ‘Collection Box’ outside of Palmer Auto Service located at 222 South Main St.

Suzie Palmer Weber, started the program in 1988 when she reached out to Chelsea Schools, Chelsea Milling Company (Jiffy Mixes) employees, and the surrounding community to help fulfill the needs of local youth during the holidays.

Several local businesses, service organizations, and school classrooms continue to conduct collection drives as part of the Hometown Holiday Toys for Tots and Teens. To read more about the program’s history visit www.palmerautoservice.net/toys-for-tots-and-teens.

Toy donations will be delivered to Faith In Action at noon on Dec. 13. Toys for Tots and Teens also accepts monetary donations, which are used to purchase local businesses gift cards.

For more information about Faith In Action services, visit https://www.faithinaction1.org.

For questions about the Toys for Tots and Teens Toy Drive, please phone Stephanie Heim at Palmer Auto Service, (734) 475-1301.