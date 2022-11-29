CPD Weekly Report 11-29-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-3907

Location: 700 block of Taylor St.

Date: November 21, 2022

Time: 12:09 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the station lobby to take a report of a larceny of a flag. The complainant stated that sometime between November 20th at 5:00 pm and November 21st at approximately 12:00 pm, an unknown suspect(s) had stolen a flag from its holder, which was attached to the house. At the time of the report, there was no information on a possible suspect. The case remained open pending further lead development.

#####

Incident #: 22-3942

Location: 200 block of W. Summit St.

Date: November 23, 2022

Time: 10:19 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was assigned a theft report by telephone. The complainant stated that she had recently noticed that two smaller-sized flags that were displayed in the flower pot on the porch were missing. The complainant stated that they reviewed the available security video and determined that the flags were visible on November 19th at approximately 12:00 pm, and the next available footage was at 10:00 pm that same day, and the flags were no longer in the flower pot. At the time of the report, there was no information on a potential suspect. The complaint remains open pending further investigation.

#####

Incident #: 22-3943

Location: 200 Block of Congdon St.

Date: November 23, 2022

Time: 10:44 am

INFORMATION: While at the police station, the complainant came into the lobby and stated that they’d like to report a theft of a flag and damage to the flag pole at his house. The complainant stated that the flag was last known to be there on November 18th at approximately 6:00 pm and the flag was discovered missing on November 21st at approximately 5:00 pm. The complainant did not have any further information on a potential suspect at the time of the report. The complaint remains open pending further investigation.

#####

Incident #: 22-3958

Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: November 24, 2022

Time: 11:35 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr. for the report of a larceny from an auto complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that they had parked their vehicle on November 23rd at approximately 10:00 pm, and when they returned to their vehicle on November 24th at approximately 11:35 am, they noticed that the vehicle was uncharacteristically loud. Upon further inspection, the vehicle was found to have had the catalytic converter cut from the vehicle's exhaust system. At the time of the report, there was no information on a possible suspect.