Chelsea Community Foundation - Grant Application Forum $5,000 - $25,000 Grants Available

Chelsea Community Foundation is accepting applications from Chelsea nonprofits for the first grant cycle of 2023. The deadline for application submissions is February 15, 2023.

Chelsea Community Foundation will make grants to 501(c)(3) organizations, government entities, school districts and universities that provide programs that serve the area defined by the Chelsea School District. Organizations must have an independent certified financial audit.

Since 1975, more than $1.9 million has been awarded to local nonprofits to address emerging community needs and opportunities. To learn more go to the website www.Chelseafoundation.org.

Greg Yankee, Senior Program Officer at the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan can address questions about the application process, how to apply or about qualifying. He is hosting an informal online forum for existing and potential applicants on December 13 from 10-11 am and on December 15 from 1-2 pm.. Contact Greg @ gyankee@cfsem.org for more information.

Share this information with organizations that might benefit from Chelsea Community Foundation’s grant program! The next application deadline is February 15, 2023.

The Chelsea Community Foundation

(CCF) is a permanent charitable endowment with assets in excess of $2.8 million. The endowment has been built through gifts from families, individuals, and businesses. CCF is guided by Chelsea civic leaders who care deeply about the community. To-date, more than $1.9 million has been awarded to local nonprofits to address emerging community needs and opportunities. CCF is an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.