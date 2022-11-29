Cancer and Social Connections

From CSCGAA

Cancer is a journey that no one should have to walk alone. It can make anyone feel vulnerable and socially isolated.

One way to prevent feeling isolated by cancer is to develop a healthy social support network. Support networks can provide security, reassurance, positivity, and emotional connection. Social support can be found in a variety of ways and it is not only limited to friends and family. Often, people find support in a community of others who share similar life experiences, hobbies, backgrounds, etc.

Research suggests that people who are connected to others tend to have better overall health and are more likely to recover from serious illness. The impact of social connectedness can be vast and greatly benefit individuals with cancer and their families. Maintaining social connections can reduce feelings of loneliness, reduce stress, decrease anxiety, improve quality of life, and increase feelings of hope in people affected by cancer.1, 2

If you are interested in gaining stronger social support, The Cancer Support Community (CSC) of Greater Ann Arbor is here to help. CSC provides free, evidence-based psychosocial programs that allow people who are touched by cancer to connect in a number of different ways. The CSC understands the importance of social connection for all people impacted by cancer and hosts a variety of free in-person and virtual social events designed to help you stay connected with others.

In addition to social events, the Cancer Support Community has free weekly and monthly support groups, healthy lifestyle: exercise, stress management, and nutrition classes, and educational workshops that offer a chance to connect socially with other individuals and families touched by cancer. To find out more about what type of support may work best for you and/or your family, please contact 734-975-2500.

